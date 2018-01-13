Dem Hawaii Rep. Politicizes False Missile Alert: “Our leaders have failed us. Donald Trump is taking too long. He’s not taking this threat seriously” (VIDEO)

Residents of Hawaii have been mistakenly alerted via their phones a missile was inbound.

The alert literally set off a panic with people running in the streets, according to reports received by True Pundit. Hawaii television news networks were instructing residents to seek shelter from the missile attack.

“One of my employees called me and said it’s coming, there’s a North Korean missile inbound,” one resident said. “You need to take shelter now.”

“BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII,” it reads in all-caps. “SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.”

HAWAII – THIS IS A FALSE ALARM. THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE TO HAWAII. I HAVE CONFIRMED WITH OFFICIALS THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE. pic.twitter.com/DxfTXIDOQs — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) January 13, 2018

#BREAKING: NORAD official tells Denver7 there is “absolutely nothing going on,” says this is "possibly a hack" or a “very sick joke.” https://t.co/7TXSwZd9gQ — Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) January 13, 2018

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard soon confirmed with officials it was a false alarm, sent out in error. – READ MORE

NO missile threat to Hawaii. — Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) January 13, 2018

TV with the alert pic.twitter.com/VCZAtvyuzQ — Michelle Broder Van Dyke (@michellebvd) January 13, 2018

RELATED: University of Hawaii students reportedly opened their inbox Monday to find an email headlined: “In the event of a nuclear attack” — an ominous message sent as North Korea continues to threaten a missile attack on the United States.

The email to students and faculty members gave instructions to “shelter in place” if a nuclear or ballistic missile attack by Kim Jong Un’s regime did occur, Hawaii News Now reported, citing a copy of the message.

“In light of concerns about North Korea missile tests, state and federal agencies are providing information about nuclear threats and what to do in the unlikely event of a nuclear attack and radiation emergency,” the email stated. – READ MORE