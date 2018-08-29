Dem Gubernatorial Candidate: Gov’t Should Pay for Universal Health Care for Illegal Immigrants (VIDEO)

Gavin Newsom, Democratic candidate for governor of California, said on liberal podcast “Pod Save America” that the state government should pay for universal health care for illegal immigrants.

In the episode, released Tuesday, the candidate and current lieutenant governor of California touted his involvement in San Francisco having “the only universal health care plan for all undocumented residents in America.”

“I did universal health care when I was mayor– fully implemented, regardless of pre-existing condition, ability to pay, and regardless of your immigration status. San Francisco is the only universal health care plan for all undocumented residents in America. Very proud of that,” Newsom said. “I’d like to see that extended to the rest of the state.”

Newsom, who is running to succeed California Gov. Jerry Brown (D.), was asked if he would try to implement a single-payer health care system in California if elected governor.

Jittery Venezuelans on Friday rushed to shops and lined up at gas stations on concerns that a monetary overhaul to lop off five zeros from prices in response to hyperinflation could wreak financial havoc and make basic commerce impossible.

Shoppers sought to ensure their homes were fully stocked with essentials such as food and dry goods and their tanks full before the measure decreed by President Nicolas Maduro takes effect on Monday.

Inflation hit 82,700 percent in July, according to the opposition-run congress, as the country’s socialist economic model continued to unravel, meaning purchases of basic items such as a bar of soap or a kilo of tomatoes require piles of cash that is often difficult to obtain.

"I came to buy vegetables, but I'm leaving because I'm not going to wait in this line," said Alicia Ramirez, 38, a business administrator, leaving a supermarket in the western city of Maracaibo. "People are going crazy."