Dem Group Trying to Shut Down ‘Citizens United’ Gets Major PAC Money

Democrats endorsed by the anti-super PAC group “End Citizens United” benefitted from almost $10 million from super PAC spending supporting them, according to Federal Election Commission data.

The 17 incumbent House candidates endorsed by the group for 2018 had $20,000 or more in super PAC spending supporting them in the 2016 election cycle, with 15 of those candidates benefiting from more than $50,000 in spending, according to FEC data.

Two of the candidates had over $1 million in super PAC spending benefiting them.

Of the 54 House incumbents endorsed in 2018 by End Citizens United who did not receive over $20,000 in super PAC money in the 2016 election cycle, only one had a race labeled as anything other than “safely democratic,” according to Ballotpedia.

In contrast, of the 17 who had more than $20,000 of super PAC money in their support, seven had 2016 races labeled as “battleground” or “race to watch” by Ballotpedia. – READ MORE

Conservative Tribune Conservative Tribune
