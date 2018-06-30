Dem Group Trying to Shut Down ‘Citizens United’ Gets Major PAC Money

Democrats endorsed by the anti-super PAC group “End Citizens United” benefitted from almost $10 million from super PAC spending supporting them, according to Federal Election Commission data.

The 17 incumbent House candidates endorsed by the group for 2018 had $20,000 or more in super PAC spending supporting them in the 2016 election cycle, with 15 of those candidates benefiting from more than $50,000 in spending, according to FEC data.

Two of the candidates had over $1 million in super PAC spending benefiting them.

Democrats Endorsed By ‘End Citizens United’ Benefit Majorly From Super PACs https://t.co/BVvk9DsZpR — Scoop Report (@ScoopReportnews) June 28, 2018

Of the 54 House incumbents endorsed in 2018 by End Citizens United who did not receive over $20,000 in super PAC money in the 2016 election cycle, only one had a race labeled as anything other than “safely democratic,” according to Ballotpedia.

In contrast, of the 17 who had more than $20,000 of super PAC money in their support, seven had 2016 races labeled as “battleground” or “race to watch” by Ballotpedia. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1