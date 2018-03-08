Dem. Gov. Calls Thousands of NRA Voters in His State Part of ‘Terrorist Org’

The governor of Connecticut added his voice to the continued national debate over gun control with deeply critical comments directed at the National Rifle Association.

Gov. Dannel Malloy, a Democrat, said Monday that the powerful gun lobbying organization had become a “terrorist organization” in recent years.

He claimed that the NRA embraced more nuanced positions in previous generations but has since moved to the extreme.

“The NRA today is a far cry from the NRA that in 1999 said that teachers shouldn’t carry weapons in schools,” Malloy said. “Or in the ’90s said we should have universal background checks. They have in essence become a terrorist organization.”

He went on to denounce NRA decisions that left no room for differing opinion.

“You want to make safer guns? We will boycott your company,” he said. “That’s who they are. That’s what they do.” – READ MORE

