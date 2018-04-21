Politics
Dem Donor Network Wants Reparations On Agenda By 2022
A top left-wing donor network is shooting to have reparations for black Americans on the Democratic Party’s agenda by 2022, a new report reveals.
Democracy Alliance laid out the lofty goal in a document from the alliance’s spring conference this week in Atlanta, The Washington Free Beacon reports.
Democratic Georgia candidate for governor Stacey Abrams on Monday headlined a reception, “Way to Win: 2022 Victory Party,” which discussed how Democrats can achieve their left-wing dreams.
“It’s 2022 and we are celebrating policy victories across the nation: Medicare for All and Free College, and next on the agenda is Reparations,” the document projected.
