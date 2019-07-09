Dem Donor Accused of Human Trafficking and Revenge Porn

Ed Buck, a major Los Angeles-based Democrat donor, is now being accused of human trafficking and revenge porn in an amended civil suit against him following the deaths of two men in his apartment.

Gemmel Moore, an African-American male escort, was found dead in 2017 in Buck’s West Hollywood apartment from a drug overdose. Earlier this year, another African-American man was found dead in Buck’s home from a drug overdose.

Following the death, a number of young gay black men came forward and said that Buck has a “fetish for shooting drugs into black men he picks up off the street or hookup sites.”

“I’ve become addicted to drugs and the worst one at that,” Moore wrote in his journal in December 2016. “Ed Buck is the one to thank. He gave me my first injection of crystal meth.”

Now, Gemmel's mother has amendment a civil suit against Buck accusing the liberal donor of human trafficking and revenge porn, CBS News reports. The wrongful death suit was filed after the district attorney's office said there was insufficient evidence to bring charges against Buck.