Dem Defends Wet Markets in Face of Scientific Consensus About Their Dangers

An Illinois Democrat who has blamed President Trump for coronavirus deaths defended Chinese wet markets at a Monday tele-townhall, ignoring the scientific consensus that they are breeding grounds for deadly diseases.

“I think we need to be careful about laying all the blame on a particular cultural practice in a country that we don’t live in,” Rep. Sean Casten (D., Ill.) told his constituents. “These viruses could hop from animals to humans, but you don’t shut that down just by shutting down a particular cultural practice that we aren’t familiar with.”

Casten has frequently accused President Donald Trump of killing Americans by disseminating misinformation about the pandemic, going so far as to say the president’s daily coronavirus briefings are “getting people killed.” His defense of wet markets, however, contradicts a scientific consensus dating back to 2006 that such markets pose a significant public health risk. While China has restricted the country’s scientists from pinpointing the exact origins of the virus, existing evidence suggests that the virus started in a wet market in Wuhan, China.

Casten’s defense of wet markets also runs counter to the policies advocated by Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top doctor on the Trump administration’s coronavirus taskforce.

“ should shut down those things right away,” Fauci said on April 2, referring to the wet markets. “It just boggles my mind that when we have so many diseases that emanate out of that unusual human-animal interface that we don’t just shut it down.” – READ MORE

