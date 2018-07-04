Dem Critic: Cory Booker is ‘Bought and Paid For,’ Has ‘Very Little to Offer’

At least one New Jersey Democrat, a supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) 2016 presidential campaign, has had enough and is speaking out. At issue is Bookers authenticity and whether, frankly, he has any.

The question, however, is whether Democratic primary voters will believe he is genuine about limiting his cash flow from Wall Street and Silicon Valley when his rise has been fueled by millions in contributions from those industries.

“I’d start by saying he’s basically as bought and paid for as anybody who’s run for elected office. He’s inextricably linked with the moneyed interests,” Bertin Lefkovic, a New Jersey liberal activist who was a state volunteer leader for Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign in 2016, said when asked how he would describe Booker to liberals not intimately familiar with his record.

“From my perspective, he really has very little to offer anybody who considers themselves a progressive,” Lefkovic said.– READ MORE

