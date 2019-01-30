Dem Congresswoman Nominates Christine Blasey Ford For ‘Profiles In Courage Award’

A Democrat congresswoman says she will nominate Dr. Christine Blasey Ford – the woman who accused now Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her 36 years ago – for a prestigious award.

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) announced on Twitter Monday evening that she would be nominating Ford (whose allegations were never proven or even corroborated) for the prestigious Profiles in Courage Award, which is given out by the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.

“Nominating Dr. Christine Blasey Ford – a true American (s)hero who sacrificed so much to do what was right for our country and for the pursuit of truth of justice – for this year’s Profiles in Courage Award @JFKLibrary. She is an inspiration to us all,” Speier tweeted.

