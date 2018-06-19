Dem Congressional Candidate: Trump’s Election Was Like 9/11 for Me (VIDEO)

Amy McGrath, a Kentucky Democrat who won the primary for the state’s 6th Congressional District, talked back in November about the horror she felt after Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016.

“That morning, I woke up like somebody had sucker-punched me,” she told a group at a “Meet the Candidate Series” event. She went on to liken her experience to how she felt after September 11, the largest terrorist attack on America’s homeland in the nation’s history.

“The only feeling I can describe that’s any close to it was the feeling I had after 9/11,” McGrath told the audience, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

She explained that she “didn’t know what to do” and had a “sinking feeling of sadness.” – READ MORE

