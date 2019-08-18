Dem Candidate Yang: ‘Pardon Everyone Who Is In Jail For Nonviolent Marijuana-Related Offenses’(VIDEO)

On Friday, businessman and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang gave a speech in Concord, New Hampshire. During the speech, Yang stated that if elected president, he would “pardon everyone who is in jail for nonviolent marijuana-related offenses.”

Fox News reports that Yang also said: “Americans now recognize just how broken our mass incarceration system is and how much progress we need to make.”

.@AndrewYang at #NANconv2019: “I would legalize marijuana and then I would pardon everyone who’s in jail for a nonviolent drug-related offense. I would pardon them on April 20, 2021 and I would high-five them on the way out of jail.” pic.twitter.com/wqELzL9TwO — The Hill (@thehill) April 3, 2019

Friday isn't the first time Yang has spoken about such a proposal. In April, he stated at the National Action Network (NAN) conference that he plans to legalize marijuana, issue a pardon on April 20, 2021 to those in jail for nonviolent drug-based offenses (4/20 being a reference to weed culture), and give the newly freed individuals a "high-five … on the way out of jail."