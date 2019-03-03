Dem candidate has Hawley served subpoena at CPAC

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) was served a subpoena Friday as he exited the stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

The subpoena was served at the request of a Democratic operative and candidate for Missouri attorney general who is suing state Gov. Mike Parson (R) for records of correspondence between Parson and a political nonprofit.

Hawley served as attorney general in Missouri during the time the documents being requested were sent, though the senator is not named in the lawsuit. Lawyers for the senator are attempting to quash the subpoena.

“We got him. After more than two weeks of evading service, Senator Josh Hawley was personally served with the subpoena at CPAC,” Elad Gross, the Democratic candidate for Missouri attorney general who is suing Parson, tweeted.

Gross told The Kansas City Star that a process server confirmed to him that Hawley was served shortly after he exited the stage at the annual conservative summit.