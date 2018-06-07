Dem candidate from Hillary-backed group accused of faking petition signatures

Watertown police are investigating a Democrat running for Wisconsin’s Assembly District 37 after more than a dozen folks listed on her nomination papers alleged she forged their names and signatures.

“Proud Democrat” Charisse Daniels – featured last year in a CNN report about women running for office in the wake of Donald Trump’s election win – is among a slate of progressive female candidates in Wisconsin spawned by Emerge America, a Hillary Clinton-endorsed group that recruits and trains women candidates in dozens of states.

Wisconsin’s Republican Party filed complaints with the state election commission and Watertown Police after Rep. John Jagler, the Republican incumbent, noticed the name of one of his longtime supporters on Daniels’ nomination petition and decided to investigate.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports:

Reached Monday, Jagler said he turned up the problem on Daniels’ nomination papers when he saw the signature of David Block, a longtime supporter of his and donor. Jagler said he called Block, who responded, “I’ve never heard of her.”

The third-term lawmaker said he then noticed that many of the signatures looked the same, so he began contacting everyone who signed the nomination papers submitted by Daniels.

Some didn’t even know what nomination papers were; many did not know the Democratic candidate. A number were very angry that their signatures appeared on the campaign document. – READ MORE

