Dem candidate Ben Jealous snaps at reporter for socialism question: ‘You f—ing kidding me?’

Maryland Democratic gubernatorial nominee Ben Jealous cursed at a reporter on Wednesday for asking if he’s a socialist.

“Not to put too fine a point on it, do you identify with the term socialist?” a reporter asked Jealous during a press conference on Wednesday.

“Are you f—ing kidding me?” replied Jealous, the former leader of the NAACP. “Is that a finer point?”

The reporter, Erin Cox of the Washington Post, responded: “Thank you, sir.”

I asked @BenJealous what he thought about Md Gov @LarryHogan calling him a socialist and whether he identified with that term. “Are you f—ing kidding me? Does that put too fine a point on it?” — Erin Cox (@ErinatThePost) August 8, 2018

Jealous is challenging Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, whose campaign has painted the Democrat as a far-left candidate. Jealous has been endorsed by democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders.– READ MORE

Democrats in Maryland just nominated a political novice who endorsed Bernie Sanders and championed the Black Lives Matter movement to run against Larry Hogan, the most popular governor in America. Ben Jealous, the former President of the NAACP, defeated the Democrat establishment candidate Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker on a Democratic Socialist Bernie Sanders-endorsed platform.

Jealous did the traditional Democrat victory lap Wednesday with what should have been a comfy appearance on MSNBC. But, it didn’t go so well for Jealous or, by extension, for the Democratic Party in Maryland.

It would have been so easy, but Jealous is too beholden to the extreme ideology of the far-left of his party that he can’t even give lip service to moderates in the state of Maryland. He couldn’t even pretend to appeal to the middle. – READ MORE

