True Pundit

Politics

Dem Alaska House Candidate Has Never Set Foot in Alaska

Posted on by
Share:

A Democratic candidate challenging Rep. Don Young (R-AK), Carol Hafner, has never even visited Alaska. Instead she lives in New Jersey and South Dakota.

Democrat Carol Hafner “says she’s serious about” her challenge to Alaska Rep. Don Young this year, but there’s just one problem: she’s never set foot in the state of Alaska, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Hafner lives in New Jersey and South Dakota, and “she doesn’t plan to campaign in person.” – READ MORE

 

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Dem Alaska House Candidate Has Never Set Foot in Alaska
Dem Alaska House Candidate Has Never Set Foot in Alaska

A Democratic candidate challenging Rep. Don Young (R-AK), Carol Hafner, has never even visited Alaska. Instead she lives in New Jersey and South Dakota.

ntknetwork.com ntknetwork.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: