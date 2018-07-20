Dem Alaska House Candidate Has Never Set Foot in Alaska

A Democratic candidate challenging Rep. Don Young (R-AK), Carol Hafner, has never even visited Alaska. Instead she lives in New Jersey and South Dakota.

Democrat Carol Hafner “says she’s serious about” her challenge to Alaska Rep. Don Young this year, but there’s just one problem: she’s never set foot in the state of Alaska, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Hafner lives in New Jersey and South Dakota, and “she doesn’t plan to campaign in person.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1