Dem AG Assures Trump Defeat

Pennsylvania’s Democratic attorney general Josh Shapiro, who is responsible for enforcing state election law, said that President Donald Trump will not win the commonwealth.

“If all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose. That’s why he’s working overtime to subtract as many votes as possible from this process,” Shapiro tweeted Saturday.

If all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose. That’s why he’s working overtime to subtract as many votes as possible from this process. For the record, he’s 0-6 against us in court. We’ve protected voting rights. Now, ignore the noise—vote!https://t.co/mN8t6TDud7 — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) October 31, 2020

Shapiro said Sunday that he would defeat any Republican legal challenges to the election. In an interview with the Washington Post, he also accused Trump of actively undermining the election because he cannot win Pennsylvania.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --