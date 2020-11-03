Dem AG Assures Trump Defeat

Pennsylvania’s Democratic attorney general Josh Shapiro, who is responsible for enforcing state election law, said that President Donald Trump will not win the commonwealth.

“If all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose. That’s why he’s working overtime to subtract as many votes as possible from this process,” Shapiro tweeted Saturday.

Shapiro said Sunday that he would defeat any Republican legal challenges to the election. In an interview with the Washington Post, he also accused Trump of actively undermining the election because he cannot win Pennsylvania.- READ MORE

