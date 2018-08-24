Delusional Ocasio-Cortez Openly Claims ICE ‘Sexually Assaults Women With Impunity’

A media darling of the far left, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is fast becoming an uninformed joke to the more observant — a dingbat who is nothing more than spin.

On Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez, the Democratic Party’s nominee for New York’s 14th Congressional District, wrote a tweet that was equal parts ignorance and self-congratulation in which she defended her membership in the group Abolish ICE, which wants to do away with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Responding to criticism that getting rid of ICE would get rid of the agency that just made headlines for deporting a suspected Nazi war criminal living in the United States illegally, Ocasio-Cortez trafficked in blanket generalizations and an implied celebration of her own “bravery.”

She tweeted that ICE “incarcerates children and sexually assaults women with impunity.”

She segued into her “courage” by tweeting that “I have no problem saying white supremacy has no place in this country,” and stated that “It’s the GOP that struggles to say that.”

#AbolishICE means not having an agency that incarcerates children and sexually assaults women with impunity. It does not mean abolish deportation. Also, I have no problem saying white supremacy has no place in this country. It’s the GOP that struggles to say that. https://t.co/7gbXezIhu5 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) August 21, 2018

Of course, she offered no evidence to prove anything about sexual assaults — not even a link to an actual news article, for instance. – READ MORE

In another gaffe sure to keep the internet gleefully occupied, Democratic rising star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter this past weekend with the latest proof of her limited understanding of the Democratic socialism she claims to represent.

In a tweet — complete with multiple selfies — Ocasio-Cortez cited both Acadia National Park in Maine and worker-owned businesses as “U.S. examples of Democratic Socialism.”

Back home after a lovely few days off enjoying US examples of Democratic Socialism, like:

– Acadia National Park

– Café Co-ops (Def Top 5 best breakfast sandwiches I’ve ever had 🍳)

– Supporting worker-owned businesses

– Bonus: Spotted a @PPact helping people, per usual✌🏽💜 pic.twitter.com/xmiYXutfpS — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) August 19, 2018

National parks, of course, are not examples of socialism — nor are worker-owned cooperatives.

“The National Park System is not socialism in action,” as a piece in The Weekly Standard noted. “It is a mix of public goods, like monuments, and government maintenance of park land, which is not an interruption of private economic activity or a usurpation of private property rights.”

Indeed, John D. Rockefeller Jr.’s philanthropy and personal interest in Acadia is responsible for the carriage roads winding through the national park, which so many tourists enjoy each year.- READ MORE