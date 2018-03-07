Business Politics
Delta’s Woes Are Not Limited to Georgia, Florida Lawmakers Target Airline Over NRA Debacle
Following Delta Air Lines’ decision to cut its business ties with the National Rifle Association, Georgia state legislators ended the company’s jet fuel tax reductions. Now, the state of Florida is following Georgia’s lead and is planning on doing the same.
Politico reports Florida lawmakers are also going to try to rebid a state rental car contract that Enterprise currently has after it announced it will no longer offer discounts to NRA members.
“We would do this to any company that wants to engage against political speech, whether it’s against the NRA or Planned Parenthood,” Republican state Rep. Blaise Ingoglia said. “Anyone can engage in political speech, but we have a duty to watch and make sure government money doesn’t underwrite it.” – READ MORE
“Taxpayer dollars shouldn’t be used to benefit businesses who discriminate against a segment of the taxpayers.”