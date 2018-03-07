Delta’s Woes Are Not Limited to Georgia, Florida Lawmakers Target Airline Over NRA Debacle

Following Delta Air Lines’ decision to cut its business ties with the National Rifle Association, Georgia state legislators ended the company’s jet fuel tax reductions. Now, the state of Florida is following Georgia’s lead and is planning on doing the same.

Politico reports Florida lawmakers are also going to try to rebid a state rental car contract that Enterprise currently has after it announced it will no longer offer discounts to NRA members.

“We would do this to any company that wants to engage against political speech, whether it’s against the NRA or Planned Parenthood,” Republican state Rep. Blaise Ingoglia said. “Anyone can engage in political speech, but we have a duty to watch and make sure government money doesn’t underwrite it.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1