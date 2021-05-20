Delta CEO Says All New Hires Must Be Fully Vaccinated

Yesterday, when it announced plans to raise wages for new hires as it attempts to hire tens of thousands of new workers, Amazon added that it would offer all new hires an additional $100 bonus if they are already fully vaccinated before signing on.

On Friday, Ed Bastian, the CEO of Delta Air Lines made a splash on an otherwise slow news day by proclaiming during an interview with CNN that the company will require all new hires to be fully vaccinated – while Delta’s current workforce (winnowed after waves of pandemic-inspired furloughs and layoffs) will be exempt from the mandate. However, those who refuse to get their shots will be barred from working on international flights (since destination countries, like, for example, the EU, may require foreigners to prove vaccination status before entry).

“Any person joining Delta in the future, a future employee, we’re going to mandate they be vaccinated before they can sign up with the company,” CEO Ed Bastian told CNN on Thursday.

It’s just the latest example of how the Biden Administration is relying on he nation’s employers to pressure workers to get their shots or face discrimination or other repercussions (including possible termination, as has already been seen) as demand for jabs fades across the US, creating a serious obstacle for the US vaccine rollout in the push to reach 70% vaccination rate for American adults, which is where scientists theorize ‘herd immunity’ will kick in. – READ MORE

