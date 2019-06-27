Delta Air Lines allowing passengers to change, cancel Dominican Republic travel plans

Delta Air Lines is allowing passengers to rebook or cancel their Dominican Republic travel plans without incurring additional fees amid ongoing reports of mysterious illnesses and deaths in the country.

Citing the “recent events in Punta Cana,” a message posted to Delta’s Advisories page says travel may be “impacted to/from/through” Punta Cana and the Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ).

The airline is now giving passengers three options ahead of Dominican Republic travel plans booked through Aug. 15: Remain on the flight, change the flight dates, or cancel the itinerary altogether.

Passengers must have booked travel to PUJ prior to June 21 to be eligible. Those remaining on their scheduled flights needn’t do anything, while those wishing to change flight dates can rebook travel through Nov. 20 without incurring additional fees. For those canceling their trips altogether, Delta is issuing a credit for use up to one year from the original booking date. After canceling and rebooking, however, change and fare difference fees will apply.

Passengers wishing to change the origin or destination of a flight will also incur applicable change and fare fees, Delta says.


