Delaware women accused of stealing MAGA hat indicted on robbery, hate crime charges

Two Delaware women accused of stealing a MAGA hat outside the Democratic National Convention were indicted Tuesday on charges including second-degree robbery and felony hate crimes.

Olivia Winslow and Camryn Amy, both 21, were indicted by a grand jury on charges of second-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy, endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree assault, attempted third-degree assault, offensive touching and felony hate crimes, a spokesperson for Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings confirmed to Fox News.

Three of the charges are felonies, and the two women could spend a total of 15 years in prison, the spokesperson said.

Winslow and Amy are out on bail, Jennings’ office said.

Outside the DNC Convention tonight, radical leftists attacked a 7 year old boy. Why? Because he was simply showing his support for President @realDonaldTrump. Truly shameful.pic.twitter.com/rBFzlg2WFu — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) August 21, 2020

“Violence in any form is unacceptable, but harming another person — let alone a child — because of the expression of their views betrays the principles on which our country was founded,” Jennings said in a statement to Fox News.

The two women were arrested in connection with a viral video that allegedly showed the suspects ripping up Trump signs and stealing a MAGA hat near the site of Democrat Joe Biden’s acceptance speech in August. – READ MORE

