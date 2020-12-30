Delaware Shop Owner Who Worked On Alleged Hunter Biden Laptop Sues Twitter For $500 Million, Alleges Defamation

The owner of a computer repair shop at the center of a series of October stories on emails retrieved from what was alleged to be Hunter Biden’s laptop has filed a $500 million defamation lawsuit against Twitter.

John Paul Mac Isaac, who owns the Mac Shop in Delaware, sued the social media giant for allegedly defaming him and his business through the platform’s censorship of a story by the New York Post on emails contained in the alleged Hunter Biden laptop. The laptop was dropped off at Isaac’s shop in April 2019 for repairs but never recovered. Isaac later turned the contents of the laptop over to the FBI and to an attorney working with Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s personal lawyer.

In October, Twitter locked the Post’s account and barred users from sharing an article that cited emails retrieved from the alleged Biden laptop. The social media giant said the story violated its rules against posting “hacked materials.”

“Defendant’s actions and statements had the specific intent to communicate to the world that Plaintiff is a hacker,” Isaac’s lawsuit, filed on Monday, says. “The term ‘hacker’ is widely viewed as disparaging, particularly when said about someone who owns a computer repair business.” – READ MORE

