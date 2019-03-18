Delaware House passes bill to give state’s Electoral College votes to popular vote winner

A bill that would give Delaware’s Electoral College votes to the presidential candidate who wins the national popular vote passed the House.

The Delaware House last week passed the measure by a vote of 24-17 that would add that state to a joint pact already containing 12 states and the District of Columbia, according to local news outlet WHYY.

The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact would only go into effect if enough states sign on to bring the total Electoral College votes to 270.

Currently, with the recent addition of Colorado, whose governor signed the bill Friday, the total is 181, still well shy of the 270 needed. Delaware has only 3 Electoral College votes.

State Rep. David Bentz (D), the sponsor of the bill, said he proposed the legislation because Delaware is a forgotten state when it comes to the presidential election. – READ MORE