Delaware cop severely beaten after being forced to respond to dangerous scene alone. Police nab suspect, decry lack of law enforcement funding.

Authorities arrested a 30-year-old suspect in connection with a brutal attack on a Delmar, Delaware, police officer.

The suspect also reportedly attacked two elderly neighbors in what is believed to be a related crime.

The attack comes as the department suffers a lack of funding and available resources for police and law enforcement officials.

Police arrested Randon Wilkerson early Sunday morning after he reportedly bludgeoned a police officer during what a law enforcement source told Blaze Media was a blindsiding sneak attack.

A news release from the Delaware State Police said the incident unfolded following a call over a fight in a house in Delmar’s Yorkshire Estates community.

Wilkerson, the DSP reported, was reportedly fighting with other residents of the home and destroying property, which prompted the initial call. Dispatchers soon received a second phone call reporting that the elderly victim and his wife had been attacked by the same suspect.

Following the initial call, Cpl. Keith Heacook of the Delmar Police Department arrived on the scene around 5:15 a.m. local time and was believed to have immediately met with a physical confrontation. – READ MORE

