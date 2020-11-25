Delaware Computer Repair Shop Behind Hunter Biden’s Laptop Closes Shop After Receiving Death Threats

The Delaware computer repair shop whose owner reportedly provided a copy of a hard drive belonging to Hunter Biden to former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has closed shop.

An attorney for John Paul Mac Isaac, the owner of The Mac Shop, told the Delaware News Journal on Tuesday that he closed his computer repair store after the 2020 elections after receiving death threats, and an unidentified neighbor of the shop owner told the outlet that he left town.

Mac Isaac found himself under the national news media’s spotlight in October after the New York Post reported that he had provided a copy of a hard drive that supposedly belonged to Hunter Biden to Giuliani, who is President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. Giuliani later provided a full copy of the drive to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Doing a quick errand in Wilmington, Del. brought me by the famous Mac Shop. It’s closed. pic.twitter.com/KYYFCpxuYs — Annie Linskey (@AnnieLinskey) November 24, 2020

The unusual sourcing for the laptop led many to suspect that it was part of a foreign disinformation campaign, and the Associated Press reported in October that the FBI was investigating whether the emails on the drive were connected to a foreign influence operation.

However, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliff said the emails were not associated with a Russian disinformation campaign. A cybersecurity expert cryptographically authenticated a key 2015 email from the drive that Hunter Biden received from an executive of a Ukrainian gas company discussing an introduction to then-Vice President Joe Biden.

The Post called the email “smoking gun” evidence proving Joe Biden had spoken with his son about his foreign business dealings.

Mac Isaac said a person who resembled Hunter Biden dropped off the laptop at his shop in April 2019 for service. After months went by without the customer picking up the computer, the shop owner said he alerted the FBI of its existence, which then seized the laptop in December with a federal subpoena.

Hunter Biden has not confirmed or denied he dropped a laptop off at Mac Isaac’s shop, nor has he addressed the authenticity of a signed repair quote from the shop that contains what appears to be his signature, phone number and email address authorizing the store to move data from three MacBook Pros to a store server.

Mac Isaac told reporters in October that he made a copy of the drive and reached out to the FBI and Giuliani because he feared for his life.

“They probably knew I had a copy because I was pretty vocal about not wanting to get murdered, so I’m going to have a copy,” Mac Isaac said, according to the Daily Beast.

“When you’re afraid and you don’t know anything about the depth of the waters that you’re in, you want to find a lifeguard,” he added.

Mac Isaac’s attorney, Brian Della Rocca, told the News Journal that he has been in contact with federal law enforcement and does not anticipate his client will face any sort of lawsuits or criminal investigations. Della Rocca declined to comment on his client’s whereabouts.