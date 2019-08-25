Delaney: ‘It Feels Like Some Democrats Are Cheering on a Recession’ (VIDEO)

Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney on Wednesday said he feels like “some Democrats are cheering on a recession.”

Delaney was taking questions from reporters when Associated Press reporter Alexandra Jaffe asked the former Maryland Congressman a question about a potential recession.

“It feels like some Democrats are cheering on a recession because they want to stick it to Trump,” Delaney said. “I don’t want a recession because I don’t want these workers in here to face a recession, but I worry that Trump’s policies are bringing one on.”

.@DJJudd followed up multiple times asking Delaney which Democrats he feels are cheering on a recession: pic.twitter.com/MASi3Nyvhv — Musadiq Bidar (@Bidar411) August 21, 2019

CNN reporter DJ Judd followed up with Delaney to ask him if he could specify which Democrats were cheering on a recession, prompting him to say, "I'm not going to name names."