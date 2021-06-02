Defund-The-Police Politician Accused Of Sexually Preying On Dozens Of Illegal Immigrants, Anti-Gun Activists

A “Democratic socialist” member of the Denver school board is accused of sexually preying on illegal immigrants, teen anti-gun activists, and a Black Lives Matter member.

Before becoming a target of a police investigation, 22-year old elected official Tay Anderson successfully introduced a measure to remove police officers from the Denver schools.

On May 25, a parent told a Colorado House committee that there is a “sexual predator targeting children,” the Denver Post reported. She said 62 people had come to her complaining of misconduct ranging from unwanted touching to violent rape, and that 61 of them were illegal immigrants or “Dreamers,” recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). The youngest was 14 years old.

On May 28, the school system said it was “informed that the accusations were against Director Tay Anderson. The Denver police are also aware of these accusations.”

An attorney for Anderson, Christopher Decker, denied the charges to the Post, writing: “Nothing is worse or more unacceptable than the harm caused by sexual assault upon our children, or the related harm caused by not believing those who have been victimized in this way. This is also why false assertions of these horrible crimes act to cheapen and diminish its importance.”

Denver Police Department spokesman Jay Casillas told the Post that it had spoken with the parent, Mary-Katherine Brooks Fleming, but had not heard directly from any of the victims. Illegal immigrants are sometimes afraid to speak to police.- READ MORE

