Defund the Police? How About We Defund the Universities

Our universities have nurtured and foisted on America and Canada an extreme radicalism that vilifies American and Canadian history, society, and culture. This radicalism stems in the first instance from identity grievance studies programs, such as feminist and gender studies, gay and queer studies, black studies, Hispanic and Chicano studies, indigenous studies, and ethnic studies, which have adopted marxist theories popular in sociology and political science.

This far left ideology has diffused throughout the soft subjects of the social sciences, humanities, education, social work, and law. Far left radicalism has been adopted with enthusiasm by administrators and imposed on any laggard or dissenting students and professors by the many “diversity and inclusion” commissars whose salaries could have funded many scholarships and professorships in STEM fields.

Of what does this extreme radicalism consist? Substantively, it claims that America and Canada are evil, beginning life in sin as slave owners and colonial settlers who engaged in genocide, and continuing on those paths until today. But even in this theory all Americans and Canadians are not evil: only whites, males, heterosexuals, and Christians and Jews are evil oppressors. Females, people of color, LGBT+, indigenous natives, and Muslims, in contrast, are virtuous victims, and deserve to take the reins of control.

Universities have instituted policies that provide preferences and benefits, such as admissions, funding, and professorial and administrative posts, for females, people of color, LGBT+, indigenous natives, and Muslims, while sidelining, marginalizing, or entirely blocking white males, heterosexuals, and Christians and Jews. East Asian Americans and Canadians are sidelined and blocked, not because they are evil, but because they are too successful, thus taking places and resources that universities prefer to give to others. – READ MORE

