Defense secretary signs off on spending $3.6B to build 175 miles of border wall

Defense Secretary Mark Esper has signed off on spending $3.6 billion in Defense Department construction funds for 175 miles of wall on the southern border with Mexico, Pentagon officials told Fox News on Tuesday.

Esper has been briefing congressional leaders on the plans, including what military construction projects would be affected both in the U.S. and overseas.

The moves provoked an outcry Tuesday among some Democrats.

“Earlier today Defense Secretary Mark Esper notified me that the Department of Defense will reprogram $3.6 billion in funds appropriated for military construction and maintenance, including the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, in order to build the president’s misguided border wall,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement.

Others weighed in with just as much dissent.

"President Trump's immigration efforts have failed since Day 1," said Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I. "Today, he made it clear he is willing to take funds from our troops and disaster victims and divert them to try to protect his political right flank. And ultimately, that could put Americans at risk."