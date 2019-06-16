Defense Secretary Mattis Had Secret Dinner With Amazon Official Before $10 Billion Contract Announced, Tucker Carlson Reports (VIDEO)

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis had a secret meeting with a top Amazon cloud sales executive in 2017 before the Pentagon announced a $10 billion cloud computing contract that critics say was designed to be fulfilled only by Amazon, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson reported on Friday.

Earlier this month, The Intercept reported:

Amazon Web Services and Microsoft are now the two finalists to win the highly contested $10 billion contract for what is known as the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI. The deal, one of the largest federal contracts in U.S. history, would pay one company to provide cloud computing services in support of Defense Department operations around the world.

The Intercept further noted that there are allegations that former DOD official Deap Ubhi, who left to work for Amazon in 2017, “worked on the preliminary research for the JEDI program in the late summer and fall of 2017” and was “also engaged in a secret job negotiation with Amazon for months, complete with salary discussions, offers of signing bonuses, and lucrative stock options.” – READ MORE