Defense Dept. says US troop withdrawal from Syria is ‘deliberate, well thought-out’

The Department of Defense on Friday tweeted about the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria, saying that it’s carefully planned and organized.

The department described the course of action as being “deliberate, well thought-out, mutually supportive, and controlled,” while also guaranteeing “our troops’ safety and protection.”

The next phase of US support to the #Coalition's operation in #Syria is a deliberate, well thought-out, mutually supportive, and controlled withdrawal of forces while taking all measures possible to ensure our troops' safety and protection. #DefeatISIS — U.S. Dept of Defense (@DeptofDefense) December 28, 2018

The tweet came days after a senior defense official told Fox News that Defense Secretary Jim Mattis signed orders to pull all American troops out of the country in the coming weeks. Pentagon officials would not talk about the details, citing operational security.

Mattis gave his resignation letter to President Trump earlier this month, in which he acknowledged that a strong nation relies on a "comprehensive" network of alliances, and must be "resolute and unambiguous" in approaching countries with strategic differences, citing China and Russia.