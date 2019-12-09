Defeated Greta Whines Climate Strikes Have ‘Achieved Nothing,’ Claims People Are ‘Dying Today’

On Friday, far-left activist Greta Thunberg struck a somber, defeatist tone while speaking to fellow climate activists gathered at the United Nations climate talks in Madrid, Spain.

The Swedish teen complained that school climate strikes have “achieved nothing” and claimed that opponents of her radical agenda are trying to “silence” her and her supporters. Thunberg also claimed people are currently “suffering and dying” due to effects of supposed man-made climate change.

“The global wave of school strikes for the climate over the past year has ‘achieved nothing’ because greenhouse gas emissions have continued to rise,” Thunberg reportedly told fellow activists, according to The Guardian.

“I’m just an activist and we need more activists,” the 16-year-old said. “Some people are afraid to change – they try so desperately to silence us.”

"We can't go on like this; it is not sustainable that children skip school and we don't want to continue – we would love some action from the people in power. People are suffering and dying today. We can't wait any longer," Thunberg warned.