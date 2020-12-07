‘Deeply Disturbing’: Congressman Calls For Removal Of Democrat Rashida Tlaib From Committees After New Incidents

A congressman out of Western Pennsylvania is calling for Congress to remove Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) from her committee assignments after two new incidents involving anti-Semitism, saying that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was “emboldening” Tlaib’s “dangerous, hateful bigotry” by remaining silent on the issue.

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA) is calling for the removal of Tlaib from her congressional committees after Tlaib reportedly attended a conference last week that was described as “anti-Israel.” The call also comes after Tlaib recently promoted a highly inflammatory tweet on her Twitter account that used a phrase that has long been associated with extremist calls to eliminate the state of Israel.

“This week, Democrat Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib participated in a forum led by one of the nation’s most anti-Israel advocacy groups that featured other participants with reported connections to Hamas, terrorism financiers, and the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement,” Reschenthaler said in a statement. “Rep. Tlaib’s participation in this conference, coupled with her recently deleted retweet of a slogan calling for the elimination of Israel, are just the latest examples of a deeply disturbing pattern of anti-Semitism that has been on display since she was elected. Yet Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats refuse to condemn her heinous behavior.”

“As a Member of Congress representing southwestern Pennsylvania, I have seen firsthand what happens when we stand by and allow anti-Semitism and intolerance to pervade our communities,” the statement continued. “In 2018, eleven Jewish worshippers were killed and six others were wounded at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. The day after this cowardly act of violence, I stood in solidarity with Americans of all religions, races, and ethnicities at a vigil honoring the victims of this heinous crime, and the first time I ever spoke on the House floor was to denounce hatred and bigotry in all forms.”- READ MORE

