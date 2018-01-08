Fired Deep State Puppet Sally Yates to Wellesley College students: Be yourself

Sally Yates, the former acting attorney general who found herself suddenly out of work for refusing to defend President Trump’s controversial travel ban, says she wouldn’t do anything differently.

Addressing Wellesley College students Monday, the career prosecutor called herself a “rules girl” who was merely obeying the law, at least as she understands it.

“I was in the chair. I was the acting attorney general, and I needed to do my job,” Yates said. “So that’s what I did.”

"We're at a point now where I think the most powerful woman you can be is your authentic self. . . . I can remember trials where I was very conscious of not coming across as too aggressive. I felt like I had to take the edge off because if I was too assertive, I'd alienate not only the men in the room but other women. . . . Those days are over. You should be comfortable in your own skin and be your authentic self."

