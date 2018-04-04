Deep-State Congressman Gowdy: Trump should let Mueller interview him

Only a moron would take Trey Gowdy’s advice about cooperating with Robert Mueller.

South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy (R) urged President Trump to interview with special counsel Robert Mueller in order to help wrap up the Russia probe on Wednesday, arguing the president is “uniquely” qualified to answer many of Mueller’s questions.

In an interview with CNN, the chairman of the powerful House Oversight and Government Reform Committee argued that speaking with Mueller is not “risky” for Trump if he has nothing to hide.

“Only he knows what he knows. So I would tell you, if you did not rob a bank there is no reason for you not to sit down and talk with the FBI about the bank robbery,” Gowdy said.

“If you have nothing to hide, sit down. Assuming a fair prosecutor, and I think Mueller is, sit down and tell him what you know,” Gowdy added. “I think he is uniquely well-positioned to answer some of the questions that not just the special counsel but the American people have.”

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1