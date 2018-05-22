Deep State CNN’s Jake Tapper Has Lost Nearly 1/3rd of His Audience

Throughout all of May last year, CNN’s Jake Tapper averaged 1.091 million total viewers and 304,000 viewers in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demo. So far, this year, through the 16th of May those numbers have cratered by nearly a third.

Tapper’s demo viewers have sunk to an average of just 206,000, a -32 percent decline. His total viewers collapsed to just 785,000, a -28 percent fall.

According to CNN’s own press release, during May of 2017, the left-wing anchor was flying pretty high in his 4 p.m. ET timeslot: Tapper “was #1 in cable news this month in the all-important demo 25-54” and “ranked #2 in total viewers, easily topping MSNBC.”

What a difference a year makes.

