Politics Security
Deep State CNN’s Jake Tapper Has Lost Nearly 1/3rd of His Audience
Throughout all of May last year, CNN’s Jake Tapper averaged 1.091 million total viewers and 304,000 viewers in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demo. So far, this year, through the 16th of May those numbers have cratered by nearly a third.
Tapper’s demo viewers have sunk to an average of just 206,000, a -32 percent decline. His total viewers collapsed to just 785,000, a -28 percent fall.
According to CNN’s own press release, during May of 2017, the left-wing anchor was flying pretty high in his 4 p.m. ET timeslot: Tapper “was #1 in cable news this month in the all-important demo 25-54” and “ranked #2 in total viewers, easily topping MSNBC.”
What a difference a year makes.
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
CNN's Jake Tapper's viewer numbers through to the 16th of May in 2018 have cratered by nearly a third.