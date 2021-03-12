Decorated police officer who won 7 life-saving awards dies after intentionally veering in front of out-of-control driver — to protect others: Report

A Tampa police officer is dead after he intentionally veered into the path of what appeared to be an out-of-control driver, according to reports.

Witnesses say that the officer, Master Patrol Officer Jesse Madsen, swerved into the path of a motorist who was erratically driving southbound down the northbound lanes of I-275 on Tuesday, WFLA-TV reported.

Authorities pronounced Madsen, a U.S. Marine combat vet, dead just hours after the crash.

Investigators say that Madsen — who won seven life-saving awards during his career as an officer of the law — intentionally swerved into the path of an oncoming vehicle in order to protect other motorists from imminent danger.

The driver of the other vehicle, 25-year-old Joshua Daniel Montague of Golden, Colorado, died as a result of the crash. It remains unknown at the time of this reporting why Montague was traveling southbound at a “high rate of speed” and “swerving through the lanes” of the interstate’s northbound side.

According to Fox News, Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan called Madsen a “guardian of this city” who will “never be forgotten.” – READ MORE

