Decorated Green Beret killed in Afghanistan remembered as ‘beloved warrior’

A decorated Green Beret on his seventh combat tour was identified Sunday as the U.S. service member killed in action in Afghanistan.

Sgt. Maj. James “Ryan” Sartor, 40, of Teague, Texas, died Saturday in Faryab Province “as a result of injuries sustained from enemy small arms fire during combat operations,” the Pentagon said.

“We’re incredibly saddened,” said Sartor’s commander Col. Brian Rauen, KKTV reported. “Ryan was a beloved warrior who epitomized the quiet professionals. He led his soldiers from the front, and his presence will be terribly missed.”

The death was under investigation.

Sartor was assigned to Fort Carson's 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group. His awards and decorations include a Bronze Star, the Army Times reported.