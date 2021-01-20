Debra Messing Will Boycott Any Show Or Network That Platforms Kayleigh McEnany

Actress Debra Messing has joined the chorus of celebrities and commentators demanding a blacklist of Trump’s inner White House circle, especially his soon-to-be former Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

In a tweet on Monday, the “Will & Grace” star threatened to boycott any channel or network that grants McEnany a platform, saying she will cease all support for any advertisers associated with them.

“If I ever see on a panel on a news show or hired by a network, I am immediately ceasing to support every single advertiser on that network,” tweeted Messing with the hashtag “Deplatform Hate.”

After the election, hardcore leftists quickly advocated that many of Trump’s close associates be blacklisted entirely; those sentiments only increased after the riot on Capitol Hill. – READ MORE

