Debra Messing Will Boycott Any Show Or Network That Platforms Kayleigh McEnany

Actress Debra Messing has joined the chorus of celebrities and commentators demanding a blacklist of Trump’s inner White House circle, especially his soon-to-be former Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

In a tweet on Monday, the “Will & Grace” star threatened to boycott any channel or network that grants McEnany a platform, saying she will cease all support for any advertisers associated with them.

“If I ever see on a panel on a news show or hired by a network, I am immediately ceasing to support every single advertiser on that network,” tweeted Messing with the hashtag “Deplatform Hate.”

If I ever see @kayleighmcenany on a panel on a news show or hired by a network, I am immediately ceasing to support every single advertiser on that network. RT if you agree.#DeplatformHate — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) January 18, 2021

After the election, hardcore leftists quickly advocated that many of Trump’s close associates be blacklisted entirely; those sentiments only increased after the riot on Capitol Hill. – READ MORE

