Debra Messing Tweets Fake Photo of Hitler Holding Bible Like Trump

Actress and left-wing activist Debra Messing shared a photoshopped image of German dictator Adolf Hitler alongside a photo of President Donald Trump holding a bible to social media on Tuesday morning.

The image tweeted by Messing shows Hitler holding a bible up with right hand as he is surrounded by Nazi officers and apparent supporters and President Trump also holding a bible with his right hand in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington D.C. on Monday afternoon. “This is not an accident!” the photo reads.

Please check stuff before you spread it. The Hitler photo is fake. https://t.co/hVLlQiSO4q — Craig Silverman (@CraigSilverman) June 2, 2020

The Will & Grace star captioned the tweet: “A dog whistle to white nationalists and Nazis.”

BuzzFeed reporter Craig Silverman called out Messing for spreading the fake image, tweeting directly at her: “Please check stuff before you spread it. The Hitler photo is fake.” – READ MORE

