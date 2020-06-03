Debra Messing Tweets Fake Photo of Hitler Holding Bible Like Trump

Actress and left-wing activist Debra Messing shared a photoshopped image of German dictator Adolf Hitler alongside a photo of President Donald Trump holding a bible to social media on Tuesday morning.

The image tweeted by Messing shows Hitler holding a bible up with right hand as he is surrounded by Nazi officers and apparent supporters and President Trump also holding a bible with his right hand in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington D.C. on Monday afternoon. “This is not an accident!” the photo reads.

The Will & Grace star captioned the tweet: “A dog whistle to white nationalists and Nazis.”

BuzzFeed reporter Craig Silverman called out Messing for spreading the fake image, tweeting directly at her: “Please check stuff before you spread it. The Hitler photo is fake.” – READ MORE

