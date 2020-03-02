Debra Messing Says Trump Putting ‘Americans in Mortal Danger’ in Fake News Coronavirus Rant

Actress Debra Messing is the latest prominent liberal to blame President Donald Trump for the coronavirus by repeating false allegations that the president enacted drastic budgetary cuts on the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Debra Messing launched into an unhinged tirade Friday claiming that President Trump “puts Americans in mortal danger,” citing a two-year-old Washington Post article about proposed budget cuts to the CDC.

THIS is why Trump MUST GO! He puts Americans in mortal danger. https://t.co/yQ2zveYPs3 — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) February 28, 2020

The Will & Grace star failed to mention that those cuts never went into effect and that Congress has actually increased funding to the CDC and National Institutes of Health.

“THIS is why Trump MUST GO! He puts Americans in mortal danger,” Messing said Friday. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --