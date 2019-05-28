Debra Messing Declares Sarah Sanders a ‘Traitor and Pathological Liar’

Actress Debra Messing smeared White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders calling her a “traitor and a pathological liar” after she defended comments made by President Donald Trump about the intellect of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

She is a fucking traitor & a pathological liar. https://t.co/ddyJuLywNb — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) May 26, 2019

Speaking from Tokyo in with Chuck Todd of ABC’s Meet the Press, Sanders defended Trump’s assertion that he and Kim agree on the idea that Biden is a “low IQ individual,” after Todd accused him of “siding with a murderous authoritarian dictator over a former vice president in the United States.”

“Chuck, the president’s not siding with that. But I think they agree in their assessment of former Vice President Joe Biden,” Sanders responded. “Again, the president’s focus in this process is the relationship he has and making sure we continue on the path towards denuclearization. The president watched and his administration with President Obama fail for eight years. He’s come in in two and a half, he’s cleaned up a lot of the messes that were left behind.” – READ MORE