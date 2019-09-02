Debra Messing Celebrates Sign Calling Black Trump Voters ‘Mentally Ill’

Will and Grace star Debra Messing has thanked a Baptist church in Alabama for calling black supporters of President Donald Trump as “mentally ill,” hours after demanding that the media out attendees of his Beverly Hills fundraiser next month.

The New Era Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, attracted nationwide attention this week after displaying a sign that read: “A black vote for Trump is mental illness.” The other side of the sign displays a separate message: “A white vote for Trump is pure racism.”

Reacting to the news, Messing simply wrote “THANK YOU,” indicating she agreed with the sign’s sentiment. Messing later deleted the tweet.

The church’s pastor, Michael Jordan, told local media station WZDX that his message had been motivated by God. – READ MORE