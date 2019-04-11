Debra Messing calls US Army ‘disgusting and irresponsible’ after announcing border wall funding

Actress Debra Messing took to Twitter on Wednesday and sounded off on the U.S. Armyfor helping fund the construction of a wall on the southern border.

In a recent tweet, the star shared an article reporting on the U.S. Department of Defense announcing its April 2019 contracts. The Army will pay roughly $976 million across two multimillion dollar contracts for border wall construction in Arizona and New Mexico.

“This is disgusting and irresponsible,” Messing wrote of the Army’s decision.

This isn't the first time that Messing has used the word "disgusting" to voice her displeasure with policies she disagrees with. In May 2018 she shared an article claiming the Trump administration is moving to reverse rules barring hunters on public lands and told those who support the president they are going to hell.