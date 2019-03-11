Debra Messing Apologizes for Excluding Trans Women ‘Who Don’t Have a Vagina’ While Celebrating International Women’s Day

Actress Debra Messing apologized for excluding trans women “who don’t have a vagina” on International Women’s Day on Friday, after she posted a photo celebrating the occasion with a collection of vagina-shaped cupcakes.

“Happy International Women’s Day! Powerful, beautiful, and sweet,” the Will and Grace star wrote, accompanied by a photo of vagina-themed cupcakes, decorated with different colors, piercings, and even pubic hair.

However, Debra Messing later realized that in posting an image of solely vaginas she had excluded trans women “who don’t have a vagina.”

She later wrote: