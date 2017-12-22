True Pundit

Debbie Wasserman Schultz gets laughed off Twitter stage after swipe at GOP tax bill

Posted on
President Trump signing the GOP tax bill into law earlier today triggered many on the Left, including Debbie Wasserman Schultz:

"Ask Imran Awan to crunch the numbers for you."
