Debbie Wasserman Schultz gets laughed off Twitter stage after swipe at GOP tax bill

President Trump signing the GOP tax bill into law earlier today triggered many on the Left, including Debbie Wasserman Schultz:

Republicans just passed a bill that, within the decade, raises taxes on millions of middle class families and still adds $1.5 trillion to the deficit. — D Wasserman Schultz (@DWStweets) December 22, 2017

@DWStweets 1.5 trillion over 10 years, that is still just 15% of the debt increase of your king, Obama. And because of you democrats, any income tax law has a shelf life of ten years, but I am sure you will not tell your lemmings that. https://t.co/JrBdurOv08 — John Cardinal (@jorica207) December 22, 2017

NOW you care about the deficit? Get bent, you fraud — Jeff (@jeff_karr) December 22, 2017

Better than the 10 Trillion your pal BHO added — CUBFAN1957 (@PVCDDS) December 22, 2017

You led the party that doubled the national debt in just 8 years. You have no credibility on the topic. Nor does any D who stayed mum during the Obama years. — Mike Proulx (@mproulx16) December 22, 2017

Oh, stop. That end date is just so they could squeeze it under the ridiculous Senate filibuster rules and you know it. MY taxes are going up-but I recognize most people are getting a cut. Ask #ImranAwan to crunch the numbers for you. And stop misleading people. — Tony Iovino (@tonyiovino) December 22, 2017

Democrats pass taxes that hurt the middle class all the time! Like Philadelphia's soda tax or New Jersey's gas tax; a couple recent examples! Democrats love taxes! Your tweet is misleading propaganda! Take the cuffs off this economy and overall revenue will soar! — Willie (@WillieEggimann) December 22, 2017

How is your corruption and treason case going ???? https://t.co/24RV9nkcX1 — Nashville Blues (@nashvilleblues7) December 22, 2017

