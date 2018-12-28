‘Death with Dignity’ Advocates Have Found A Loophole To Legalize It In All 50 States

Like the pro-abortion crowd which found a loophole to legalize the deadly institution via the Supreme Court, the so-called “Death with Dignity” advocates may have found a way to legalize assisted suicide in all 50 states thanks to a recent bill in New Mexico.

According to LifeNews, the New Mexico House Bill 90 would theoretically make assisted suicide legal across the United States by allowing for something known as suicide tourism, where non-residents of the state could visit simply to kill themselves.

“The bill is referred to as The Elizabeth Whitefield End of Life Options Act,” reports the outlet. “The most concerning part of HB 90 does not have a residency requirement and it allows assisted suicide to be approved via telemedicine. Therefore, if legalized, Bill HB 90 will allow suicide tourism and legalize assisted suicide in all 50 US States.”

The bill also does not require patients to "self administer," paving the way for euthanasia, transforming the healing medical profession into a death profession overnight. The bill also does not require the patient to have a second assessor, thereby opening the door for people to kill themselves who are not in a sound state of mind.