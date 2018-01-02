Death toll grows in Iranian protest crackdown

Unrest continues to grow in Iran as at last 12 people are now believed to be dead after four days of violent protests.

Iranian president Hassan Rouhani appealed for calm on Sunday, and attempted to downplay the significance of the protests during a television address on Monday. Still, Iranian state media was forced to concede that the Sunday night protests were the bloodiest yet, as at least ten protesters were killed during the course of uprisings across the country.

In his statement, Rouhani called upon the Iranian people themselves to help quell the demonstrations, saying, “Criticism and protest are an opportunity not a threat. The nation will themselves respond to the rioters and lawbreakers.” Rouhani continued, “Our nation will deal with this minority who chant slogans against the law and people’s wishes, and insult the sanctities and values of the revolution.”

The protests show no immediate signs of slowing down, as anonymous social media users in Iran have continued to post calls for protests across the country. – READ MORE

