 

DEAR DIARY: CNN’s Acosta Reveals He’s Writing A Book About Trump, Gets Mocked

CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta was mocked on Thursday after revealing that he was writing a book about President Donald Trump, which is scheduled to be released in June.

“CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta is authoring a book about the Trump administration and its battles with the news media,” CNN reported.

Acosta’s book announcement was met with widespread mockery online after CNN’s Brian Stelter tweeted out his news article on the book.

“What a laughable premise,” The Federalist’s David Harsanyi said. “No one stops journalists from telling the truth and they are in absolutely no danger when doing so.”

“It’s such a dangerous time to tell the truth in America that Jim Acosta is going to write a book about how dangerous a time it is to tell the truth in America,” former CNN producer Steve Krakauer tweeted.

“Obviously the title should be ‘Dear Diary,'” The Hill’s Buck Sexton tweeted.- READ MORE

