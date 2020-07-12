Dead Cat Gets Voter Registration Application In The Mail

A family in Atlanta says it received a voter registration form this week for their cat Cody – which passed away a dozen years ago.

“There’s a huge push but if they’re trying to register cats, I’m not sure who else they’re trying to register,” the late cat’s owner, Carol Tims, told Fox5 Atlanta. “I’m not sure if they’re trying to register dogs, mice, snakes.”

She said they received the form addressed to the cat in their mailbox on Wednesday, with a pre-printed label that said “Cody Tims,” according to a photo on Fox5.

While Times said the pet was a “great cat, indoor and outdoor” who “loved his family, loved his neighborhood” — living to age 18 1/2 — he likely won’t be voting any time soon. “He’s a cat and he’s been dead for a long time,” Tims told Fox5. – READ MORE

